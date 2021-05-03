Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced a new initiative by the African Union regarding the Renaissance Dam.

Today, Monday, the foreign minister said that President Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the incumbent African Union president had informed her that he would make a tour that would include Khartoum, Cairo and Addis Ababa.

This came in press statements made by the Sudanese Minister, on Monday, after her meeting with Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, where she briefed him on the discussions regarding the Renaissance Dam and what took place during it, indicating that the Congolese president expressed full understanding of Sudan’s position and the need for a speedy agreement before the process of the second filling and that The agreement is legal and binding, according to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA).

Maryam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi indicated that President Tshisekedi informed her that he would soon visit Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the issue of the Renaissance Dam, and that he informed her of the existence of coordination between him, in his capacity as President of the African Union, the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the US envoy to the Horn of Africa in order to find a solution to the issue of the Renaissance Dam.

The Minister expressed her satisfaction with this endeavor, as it is directed in the same direction that Sudan has been calling for, which is the need for the world to participate, despite its belief in the necessity of solving African problems. Others from countries around the world too.

Tshisekedi had said, during the reception of the Sudanese minister, that he would make every effort to find a solution to the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis in a way that achieves security and stability in the region.

During the meeting, the Minister affirmed Sudan’s confidence in President Tshisekedi’s ability to lead the African Union in the current session, and to deal seriously and responsibly with the Renaissance Dam file and its hosting of the negotiations.

The minister stressed the need to reach a comprehensive and binding legal agreement between the three countries regarding the rules for filling and operating the dam before the second filling.

The visit of the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Democratic Republic of the Congo follows a visit by her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry last month to Kinshasa, during which he delivered a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to his Congolese counterpart regarding the Renaissance Dam.