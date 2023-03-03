Sudan is considering the possibility of cooperating with the Russian Federation in matters of oil production. This was announced on Friday, March 3 “RIA News” Acting Minister of Energy of the African Republic Mohammed Abdallah.

“We have started negotiations with Russian companies, in particular with Rosneft and Zarubezhneft,” he said.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Moscow’s outstanding technological capabilities make it an attractive partner. In addition, Abdallah added, a number of Russian oil and gas companies are already working in Sudan.

Earlier, on February 20, SUM professor Yevgeny Smirnov said that African countries in the coming years will increasingly come closer in economic cooperation with the Russian Federation.

On February 9, it became known that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on a visit to Sudan.

The day before, Bloomberg reported that Lavrov’s visit to Sudan, which coincided with a trip to the country by EU and US ambassadors, came as a surprise to Western countries. The article noted that the timely appearance of the Russian diplomat indicates increased competition between the Kremlin and its opponents in Africa.

In July 2022, Lavrov noted that Russia’s relations with African countries are based on time-tested “bonds of friendship and cooperation.” He stated that the development of a comprehensive partnership with African countries remains among the important priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.