Sudan is interested in purchasing Russian aircraft and developing military-technical cooperation (MTC), Malik Agar, deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, said on July 3.

“This goes without saying, because Sudan has protocols on military cooperation with Russia since independence,” he said in an interview with “RIA News“.

Agar recalled the training of Sudanese aviation pilots in Russia and the training of the Sudanese military. And also about the continuation of technical support for the equipment purchased by the republic within the framework of existing protocols.

“Russia and Sudan are connected by economic relations, including this military arsenal. So it [ВТС] will continue, and there is no need to discuss it separately,” the deputy chairman specified.

On June 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmajid Tebbun in the Kremlin, said that Russia’s contacts with African countries are more intense than ever. This year, he said, can be characterized as a special one for the development of Russia’s relations with the African continent.

Sudanese Ambassador to the Russian Federation Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj said in May that the agreement to establish a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Sudan remains in force. An agreement on this between the countries was signed in early December 2020.