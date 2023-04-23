Problems vary in the Arab countries in which turmoil occurred after 2010, but the most dangerous type of turmoil is the one that occurred and is occurring as a result of the division of the army or as a result of the presence of armed organizations parallel to the army at home.
The first type (the division of the army) occurred in Libya and Yemen, while the second type occurred in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon… and in Yemen as well! And according to the “framework agreement” that requires the army in Sudan to return to its barracks, and to hand over power to civilians, the merger between the army and the Rapid Support Forces was supposed to take place. These special forces were framed and legitimized by the Al-Bashir regime in 2013 after they participated alongside the army in the events in Darfur, and their framing was completed in 2017 as the National Guard supporting the army and enjoying independence.
The important thing is that the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces announced in 2019 its joining the army in its coup against the Bashir regime, and its leader Daglo occupied an advanced position as vice president of the Sovereignty Council, and in full partnership with the army towards the civilian political forces. Indeed, the partnership continued when the army decided in 2020 to backtrack on the political agreement for the transitional period.
What can be said, returning to talk about the framework agreement, is that the army’s backlash against civilians, which lasted for a year and a half, did not succeed because of internal pressures with loud demonstrations, and because of Arab, African and international pressures. Therefore, and with the efforts of the Quartet, which facilitated negotiations between the military and civilians, a framework agreement was reached to organize the transitional period that precedes and ends with the elections. As previously said, it was one of the effects of the framework agreement and when the process of handing over power to civilians is underway, the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (their number between 60 and 100 thousand) into the army should take place.
And here began the dispute over the period required for the merger. Dagalo wants it for ten years, and the army wants it for two years. Then, will the leadership council in the stages of integration be headed by a soldier from the army or the head of the civilian government? There were mediators who suggested delaying the merger until after the formation of the government or even after the elections in order to avoid the risks of a clash. And the army did not agree, and the clashes erupted, which it seems that both sides were preparing for, although it was said that Dagalo was the one who started them in Khartoum and Meroe.
The dangers resulting from this clash are great for Sudan, its state and its security. In addition to the losses among civilians, health facilities, state institutions, and airports, the framework agreement was disrupted and the political process was overturned for the second time, even if the army said that it would preserve the terms and requirements of the agreement. In addition, there is the “Juba Agreement” with the armed organizations, which is threatened with disintegration and the return of each organization to its weapons and regions, which threatens the territorial integrity of Sudan.
And in all the events of Arab turmoil, there is no longer a party considered to intervene in order to mediate and heal the rift other than Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. However, in the events of Sudan and Libya, there are also international and African mechanisms and representations. Then there are prominent American, British and Russian interests.
All of these parties are now insisting on a cease-fire for humanitarian reasons, and in order to return to negotiations. But even if the humanitarian truce succeeds, reaching a negotiated solution remains difficult. Because all solutions are heading towards the abolition of the presence of the Rapid Support Forces, and they need “guarantees” for the future, or they will withdraw from various parts of Sudan to Darfur, and the old problem has been going back since 2003.. and most of the fire is from small sparks!
