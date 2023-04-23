For months Khalifa Haftar had been helping the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the Sudanese coup mastermind Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias Hemedti, in the battle against the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, president of the Sovereign Transitional Council, which broke out on 15 April last in all its violence. This was revealed by the British The Observer, citing former officials and military commanders in Sudan and the United Kingdom, according to which the involvement of the leader of eastern Libya would increase the risk of a protracted conflict, fueled by the interests of external actors, such as Wagnerwhich represents a sort of link between Haftar and Hemedti, both supported by Russian mercenaries.

Analysts talk about “a nightmare scenario”, with several regional players and powers engaged in a proxy war in Sudan, one of the largest and most crucial African countries for the balance of that area. According to sources interviewed by the British weekly, Haftar passed crucial intelligence information to Hemedti, arrested his enemies, increased fuel supplies and probably trained hundreds of RSF paramilitary fighters in urban warfare since February.

The Observer points out that relations between the leader of Cyrenaica and the Sudanese coup mastermind date back to a long time before the fall of Omar al-Bashir, the president-dictator who was ousted in April four years ago after months of popular protests. But the relationship has escalated more recently, with Hemedti sending mercenaries to Libya in support of Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA). And the two, according to sources, would have collaborated in various smuggling operations, with the middle-ranking commanders of the two ‘armies’ who have strengthened their ties to manage the transit of illicit goods between the two countries.

Then, in recent weeks, in view of the conflict that was brewing in Sudan, the Libyan general would have strengthened his efforts in support of RSF, in a delicate balancing act, since neither he nor his international sponsors – Russia and the Emirates – want to engage too openly for one or the other of the contenders in a battle whose outcome is largely uncertain. Among other things, Haftar must be careful not to alienate the support of the other ‘godfather’, Egypt, which is aligned with al-Burhan. A commander of a militia employed by the LNA explained that his men “are ready to support Hemedti, but we are still monitoring how the situation evolves”.

As proof of the link between the Libyan general and the Sudanese coup plotter, the newspaper recalls that just a few days before the conflict broke out in Khartoum, Haftar had ordered the arrest of Musa Hilal, a commander of a Sudanese militia rival of Hemedti and whose forces allegedly responsible for inflicting heavy casualties on Wagner’s mercenaries in the Central African Republic in an ambush near the Sudanese border in recent months.

Not only that: one of Haftar’s sons, Sadeeq, had flown to the Sudanese capital in recent days to donate 2 million dollars to the Al-Merrikh Club, one of the two main Sudanese football clubs, in financial difficulty, before being received by Hemedti. And in that meeting, he would have warned the coup general that his rivals were preparing an action against him, intelligence sources close to the LNA revealed. And so, the day after the departure of Haftar’s son, Dagalo moved his forces to take control of Merowe international airport, about 300 kilometers north of Khartoum, and began deploying his men in key locations of the capital.

The British weekly then recalls that in recent days the Wall Street Journal wrote that Haftar had sent at least one supply of weapons to Hemedti, a claim denied by the LNA, while CNN spoke of flights from air bases managed by the LNA organized by the group Wagner, which has a presence in both Libya and Sudan. A story denied firsthand by the founder of the Russian mercenary groups, Yevgeny Prigozhin, despite witnesses reporting planes landed at Al-Jawf airport, in Kufra, in southern Libya, carrying weapons then sent on convoys of trucks towards the Sudan.

Jalel Harchaoui, an expert on Libya and associated with the Royal United Services Institute, said that Haftar and his sponsors will carefully evaluate support for the RSF: “They want Hemedti to survive, at least… Fuel makes more sense than weapons or ammunition and is the surest thing he could get from Libyan friends.” In fact, some experts point out that most of the Sudanese mercenaries fighting for the LNA are former rivals of Hemedti and this too could limit the aid offered by Haftar.

Finally, according to Observer sources, cargoes of fuel are being delivered by truck from the port of Benghazi, although other sources have suggested that another likely source could be the Sarir refinery further south, which was recently commandeered by the ‘Lna.