In the midst of a political shift, and in the context of the plan to review economic policies and address structural imbalances, especially after the deterioration of the exchange rate, as the “Khartoum dollar” on the black market exceeded the level of 400 pounds compared to 55 pounds for the official rate, and based on the advice of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, it announced The transitional government, unifying foreign exchange rates according to the “flexible exchange rate” rule, with “painful” measures to overcome a complex economic crisis that Sudan suffers from its repercussions, after a long international isolation and boycott led by the United States that lasted about 38 years.

According to new controls, and within the framework of the government’s “reform vision”, Sudan began implementing exchange rate unification. The Central Bank of Sudan hopes that this step will contribute to stabilizing the economy, transferring resources from the parallel market to the official market, attracting the savings of workers abroad, providing an opportunity for the influx of foreign investment, normalizing Sudan’s relations with regional and international financing institutions, and attracting grants, loans and various types of aid, as well as On incentivizing producers, exporters and the private sector to obtain a “rewarding” exchange rate … which reduces smuggling, closes gaps for speculators, and opens the door to exempting foreign debts amounting to about $ 60 billion, but it is striking that the origin of this debt is no more than $ 17.2 billion, and the rest is For interest and accrued fines due to late payment of due installments.

It seems that Sudan is taking successive steps towards achieving the goal of “floating” the exchange rate of the pound, which is the second step after the first step that is currently being implemented by adopting the “flexible price” that is accompanied by a series of measures and restrictions on the movement of foreign currencies, including allowing travelers only $ 1000, and determining The exchange rate, according to supply and demand, with the state’s intervention at the appropriate time to limit the inappropriate rise, and to determine the uses of foreign exchange. In light of the success of this step, Sudan moves to the second step with more freedom of the market to reach the “floating of the pound”, in the context of the process of reforming the structural distortions of the economy, to be followed by the third step by unifying the price of the “customs dollar”.

Therefore, the “transitional period” is a test period for the government in facing the challenges of the results of “floating the pound.” If the “flexible price” move was welcomed by the international community and financing institutions, and by the United States through its embassy in Khartoum, which described the decision as “paving the way for debt relief, and significantly increases the impact of international aid, to fully reach the Sudanese people.” This step was met with opposition inside Sudan, especially from the “Forces of Freedom and Change”, the main component of the ruling coalition, which rejected any devaluation or “float” of the exchange rate, and called for strengthening the national currency by controlling revenues and increasing exports, and including it in the official banking system. . This position coincides with the opinion of a number of experts who expected that prices would rise on the black market, whenever the official price index moved higher, and thus speculators would be active in taking advantage of the price difference.

Since the gold trade is the main driver of the black market and smuggling operations, the best solution is state control over its production, export and control of its revenues, especially as it is likely to double its export movement, with Arab, European, Chinese and Russian investments entering this sector whose production reaches more than 200 tons annually. And revenues estimated at 7 billion dollars annually.

* A Lebanese writer specializing in economic affairs