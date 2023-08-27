The army launched air strikes on locations of the Rapid Support Forces, near the headquarters of the army’s general command in Khartoum, according to the sources.
The vicinity of Khartoum International Airport also witnessed an exchange of fire between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
On the other hand, eyewitnesses reported hearing the sound of artillery shelling near the Armored Corps, south of the capital, for the eighth day in a row.
Explosions occurred in the south and east neighborhoods of Khartoum.
In Omdurman, on Sunday morning, army artillery shelled a number of locations where the Rapid Support Forces are stationed, in the center and eastern side of the city.
Clashes also renewed in the neighborhoods surrounding the Corps of Engineers, south of Omdurman.
There is no end to the tragedy
- Attempts to mediate between the army and the Rapid Support Forces did not succeed, as diplomats say that each side believes that it can resolve the war in its favour.
- More than 4 million people have fled their homes, basic services have collapsed, and fighting has given way to violent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces and allied armed factions in Darfur.
- “This wildfire conflict and the hunger, disease and displacement it leaves behind now threaten to engulf the entire country,” said UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths on Friday.
- In a statement, he expressed his concern about the spread of violence in the Gezira state, directly south of Khartoum, which is considered the country’s food basket, as the Rapid Support Forces entered.
- “Hundreds of thousands of children suffer from acute malnutrition and risk death if left untreated,” he added.
- He warned that diseases such as measles, malaria, dengue fever and acute watery diarrhea are spreading.
- A spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said it expected the shortage of supplies to lead to a significant increase in the number of child deaths.
#Sudan. #Air #raids #Khartoum #artillery #shelling #Omdurman
