The army launched air strikes on locations of the Rapid Support Forces, near the headquarters of the army’s general command in Khartoum, according to the sources.

The vicinity of Khartoum International Airport also witnessed an exchange of fire between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

On the other hand, eyewitnesses reported hearing the sound of artillery shelling near the Armored Corps, south of the capital, for the eighth day in a row.

Explosions occurred in the south and east neighborhoods of Khartoum.

In Omdurman, on Sunday morning, army artillery shelled a number of locations where the Rapid Support Forces are stationed, in the center and eastern side of the city.

Clashes also renewed in the neighborhoods surrounding the Corps of Engineers, south of Omdurman.

There is no end to the tragedy