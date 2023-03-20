Since the signing of the framework agreement on December 5, 2022, the civil and military forces have been engaged in procedures aimed at reaching a final agreement.

Youssef referred to the formation of a committee of 9 civilians and two military personnel to draft the agreement.

While the constitutional document prepared by the Bar Association, on which the framework agreement was based, found wide local and international acceptance, groups that included parties from the far left, such as the Communist Party, and others from the far right, such as the dissolved National Congress Party and the small parties allied with it until its fall in April 2019, She declared her rejection of that document.

The tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union, the IGAD group and the Quartet consisting of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Britain, had facilitated intensive negotiations that lasted more than 6 months in order to reach a solution to the crisis that Sudan has been experiencing since October 2021.

The Forces for Freedom and Change stressed that the next prime minister will be a political figure who believes in civil transformation and the principles of the December revolution, but they made it clear that no discussions have taken place so far about a specific person, describing everything that is being circulated in the media about this matter as mere speculation.

The most prominent provisions of the Constitution of the Bar Association