Asmaa Al-Husseini (Cairo, Khartoum)

Yesterday, Sudan affirmed its commitment to the mediation of the African Union in the file of the Renaissance Dam, which is supported by the United States and the European Union.

This came during Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam Al-Sadiq’s reception to Kenyan Foreign Minister Rachel Oumamu and her accompanying delegation.

According to a statement by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, the minister provided a statement on Sudan’s position on the issue of the Renaissance Dam and the latest developments in this aspect.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister affirmed her country’s commitment to the mediation of the African Union, and explained to her Kenyan counterpart the relevant internal, international and regional developments. She announced Sudan’s intention to develop bilateral relations with Kenya and the necessity of resuming and activating the joint committee for cooperation between the two countries.

She stressed the important role of Kenya, through its membership in the Security Council, in supporting the democratic transition process in Sudan.

For her part, the Kenyan minister affirmed her country’s full understanding and support for Sudan’s objective and just position on the issue of the Renaissance Dam. She expressed her determination to develop bilateral relations, and stressed the need to resume the work of the joint cooperation committee as soon as possible.

She indicated that her country, through its membership in the Security Council, will continue to support Sudan, especially with regard to mobilizing resources through the UNITAMS mission to support the transition process in Sudan.

In the same context, the Kenyan Foreign Minister heard a brief statement on the United Nations Special Mission to Support the Transition in Sudan (UNITAMS), presented by Ambassador Hassan Hamid, Director of the Department of Peace and Humanitarian Affairs in the Ministry.

Tensions escalated between Ethiopia on the one hand, and Egypt and Sudan on the other hand, with Addis Ababa announcing the date for the second filling of the dam, in a move that Khartoum considers “an imminent danger to the safety of its citizens.” Egypt fears its negative impact on its share of the Nile water, while Addis Ababa denies That the process of the second filling would have any potential damage to the two downstream countries, and confirms that it protects Sudan from the dangers of flooding, amid adherence to African mediation only in the negotiations between the three countries, while the downstream countries want four-way mediation that also includes Washington, the European Union and the United Nations.

In another context, in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, the work of the joint committees between the delegations of the Sudanese government and the SPLM led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilu was launched yesterday, to resolve the points of contention and disagreement between the two parties, which are 4 committees: “The Legal Committee, the Committee on Economic and Social Issues, and the Committee on Security Arrangements, And the Governance and Administration Committee,” after a meeting of the government delegation headed by Lieutenant-General Shams El-Din Al-Kabbashi, member of the Sovereign Council, and the movement’s delegation headed by its Secretary-General Ammar Amon.

The rapporteur of the Mediation Committee explained in press statements that there are some issues that need to be negotiated, stressing that the mediation took a new approach after seeing the nature of the difference between the two parties, and decided to form committees specialized in issues, to remove differences in some texts.