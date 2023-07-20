Before the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, the hotel was considered a main venue for conferences and a number of international missions.
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, made an urgent appeal to the international community on Sudan, warning that “international efforts must be redoubled to ensure that the conflict in Sudan does not turn into a brutal and endless civil war, with disastrous consequences for the region.”
Griffiths stressed that “Sudan’s suffering will not end until after the fighting ends,” explaining that “with the conflict there entering its fourth month, it is becoming increasingly difficult to reach millions of people who need urgent humanitarian aid.”
humanitarian crisis
- Millions of Sudanese are suffering from great difficulties in covering daily expenses, which have doubled in many cities of the country, in light of the suspension of the salaries of most employees due to the great damage to the banking system and the halt of production.
- Specialists estimated the direct and indirect losses to the Sudanese economy, especially in the industrial and banking sectors, at more than $10 billion so far.
- Millions of residents of Khartoum, the five states of Darfur and many other cities of the country live in tragic humanitarian conditions, in light of the continuation of the war for more than 3 months, leaving thousands dead and wounded and about 3 million displaced inside and outside the country, according to United Nations data.
- The situation is getting worse in the southern, northern and western outskirts of the capital, where air strikes continue continuously in light of an acute shortage of hospitals and ambulance services.
- According to the Doctors Syndicate, 59 out of 89 basic hospitals across Sudan have completely stopped serving, while the remaining hospitals are fully or partially functioning, with some providing first aid only, and are also threatened with closure as a result of the lack of staff, medical supplies, electricity and water.
