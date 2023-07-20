Before the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, the hotel was considered a main venue for conferences and a number of international missions.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, made an urgent appeal to the international community on Sudan, warning that “international efforts must be redoubled to ensure that the conflict in Sudan does not turn into a brutal and endless civil war, with disastrous consequences for the region.”

Griffiths stressed that “Sudan’s suffering will not end until after the fighting ends,” explaining that “with the conflict there entering its fourth month, it is becoming increasingly difficult to reach millions of people who need urgent humanitarian aid.”

humanitarian crisis