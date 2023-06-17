She explained that there is anticipation for the final approval of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to declare the armistice.

The sources pointed out that “the expected truce in Sudan will be followed by a truce for a period of 5 days during Eid al-Adha.”

During the last three weeks, anxiety has increased among the civilian population, hundreds of thousands of whom have been forced to flee, leaving their homes and properties amid complex humanitarian conditions in a number of cities in the country to which the residents of the capital have fled.

Less than two weeks ago, more than 18 people were killed in the densely populated Mayo neighborhood in southern Khartoum, and more than 120 others were injured, after several shells fell in the popular neighborhood, which is home to more than a million people and is considered one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the capital.

Also, about 10 civilians were killed and injured, who were caught in the middle of violent clashes between the two fighting parties in the Al-Ashra residential area located in the center of Khartoum.

Since the outbreak of fighting on April 15, a number of areas of the capital have been witnessing continuous air and ground attacks, which have killed more than a thousand civilians.

The matter has worsened over the past few days after the increased use of explosive bombs in residential neighbourhoods.

Adel Hassan, a resident of the Haj Youssef area, told Sky News Arabia that residential neighborhoods have witnessed frequent air and ground attacks over the past few days, which has led to an increase in the number of civilian casualties.

Hassan points out that there are many victims under the rubble of dozens of residential and service buildings that were bombed.