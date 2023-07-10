The airport stated that there are exceptions to the closure, which include “humanitarian aid flights and evacuations after obtaining a permit from the competent authorities.”

The Sudanese airspace was closed to air traffic after an armed conflict broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

Sudan’s Neighboring Countries Summit

The Egyptian presidency spokesman announced that his country will host the “Sudan’s Neighboring Countries Summit” on July 13.

The Egyptian presidency confirmed that the summit will seek to take steps to resolve the Sudanese crisis and stop the bloodshed of the Sudanese people.

A statement by the Egyptian presidency spokesman said: “In light of the current crisis in Sudan, and in the interest of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to formulate a common vision for the countries of Sudan’s immediate neighborhood, and to take steps to solve the crisis and spare the blood of the Sudanese people, and spare them the negative effects they are exposed to, and preserve The Sudanese state and its capabilities, and limiting the continuing grave effects of the crisis on neighboring countries and the security and stability of the region as a whole.

He added: “On July 13, 2023, Egypt will host a summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries, and to develop effective mechanisms with the participation of neighboring countries, to settle the crisis in Sudan peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international tracks to resolve the crisis.” .