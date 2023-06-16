The health authorities in Sudan issued a new death toll as a result of the current escalation, amid warnings of the seriousness of the humanitarian situation.

With the military escalation entering its third month, the Sudanese Ministry of Health said that at least 1,073 civilians had been killed as of June 14, and 11,704 people had been wounded.

Today, Friday, United Nations agencies warned of the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in Sudan.

Agencies in Geneva reported that some 25 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan and that 4 million children and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers suffer from acute malnutrition.

A spokesman for the World Food Program said the program aims to provide food to at least 5.9 million people over the coming months, but is in dire need of funding.

The UN agency expressed concern about the upcoming harvest season. The sorghum sowing season should start in June. Cereals are one of the most important crops that grow in Sudan.

Regardless of the difficulties caused by the security situation, the prices of seeds and fertilizers are rising.

A spokeswoman for the World Health Organization said that the escalation has displaced about 2.2 million people, 528 thousand of whom fled to neighboring countries to become refugees. More than 200,000 arrived in Egypt, 150,000 in Chad and 110,000 in South Sudan.

Even before the outbreak of the current escalation on April 15, the number of internally displaced persons in Sudan reached 3.7 million.

The organization said that only one hospital out of every five hospitals and medical unit is operating at full capacity. The clashes prevent medical personnel and patients from reaching hospitals.

The World Health Organization stated that the lack of clean drinking water, and people’s access to water from rivers for drinking, can lead to disease outbreaks.

There is also fear of an increase in malaria and dengue fever, after campaigns to eradicate mosquitoes stopped.