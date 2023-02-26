Al-Atta said at a social occasion in the Nile River area, north of Khartoum: “There is no respectable country with two armies.”

The official pledged to support the democratic transition, in order to reach free and fair elections by the end of the transitional period, stressing that the armed forces “will not fail the Sudanese people and will not fear any internal and external threats.”

He added, “We in the armed forces believe in the importance of achieving the goals of the revolution and the importance of the transition to a free, democratic, civil state in which no one is excluded,” stressing that only the forces of the revolution have the right to run the helm of government during the transitional period.

Between Al-Burhan and Dagalo

• The head of the Sovereignty Council, the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, had mortgaged the army’s continuation in the framework agreement that paves the way for the transfer of power to civilians, signed on December 5, 2022, by merging the Rapid Support Forces and armed movements into the army.

• Al-Burhan said: “If there is clear talk about integrating the Rapid Support Forces and the armed movements into the armed forces, we will proceed with the framework agreement. Any talk other than this will not be acceptable to us.”

• The draft transitional constitution, upon which the framework agreement was built, stipulates the unification of the country’s armed forces into one professional army.

• In the wake of these statements, the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hamedti), affirmed his full commitment to the framework agreement that stipulated the access to one professional army.

• Daglo indicated that the integration of the Rapid Support Forces, which he leads, requires specific procedures and steps according to a timetable set by the framework agreement.

• He also affirmed his commitment to security and military reform, and the exit of the security forces from politics and the economy, according to the framework agreement.