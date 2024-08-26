Sudan | A dam broke in Sudan: according to the UN, the homes of 50,000 people were destroyed or damaged in the floods

Sudan|A nearby town is threatened with a water shortage.

in northern Sudan the floods have destroyed at least twenty villages, the UN said on Monday. The matter was reported by, among others, Reuters.

According to the UN, the homes of 50,000 people have been destroyed or damaged.

Heavy rains breached the Arbaat Dam, causing a flood. The floods destroyed the region, which has also been affected by the war, Reuters reports. A civil war that has lasted for months is already underway in Sudan.

“Area is unrecognizable. The electricity grid and water pipes have been destroyed,” the head of the Sudan Water Authority Omar Eissa Haroun messaged his subordinates, according to Reuters.

There was no exact information on the number of dead on Monday. Local authorities say, according to the UN, that there are at least thirty dead. The number is believed to be much higher in reality.

Forty the city of Port of Sudan is located one kilometer from the flood zone. For its inhabitants, the dam was the primary source of drinking water, Reuters reports.

of Sudan the infrastructure was in poor condition even before the civil war that started last year. Since the start of the war, the infrastructure has continued to deteriorate.

Some of the people have fled from their homes to the mountains, Sudan’s Ministry of Health said. According to the ministry, people are trapped in the mountains.

On Monday, the Sudanese government said that more than a hundred people have died in floods across Sudan. Two weeks earlier, just under 70 people died in the floods.