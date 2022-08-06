This comes amid growing speculation that the Sovereignty Council may be dissolved, a higher defense and security council formed, and a prime minister chosen to lead the transitional government as a solution to the deepening crisis that the country has been experiencing for nearly nine months. But the “troika” group consisting of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States announced in a statement that it will not deal with any government that is formed in Sudan without the approval of the political forces active in the street.

Shehab al-Tayeb, the official spokesman for the Sudanese Alliance, a member of the Forces of Freedom and Change – the Central Council – explained that the assembly is currently working on completing the legal drafting of a constitutional declaration that constitutes a framework for the transitional period.

Al-Tayeb told Sky News Arabia that the expected constitutional declaration will be put forward for consultations with the resistance committees and the political forces opposed to the measures of the twenty-fifth of October, which ended the partnership that had existed between civilians and the military since the overthrow of the Brotherhood regime.

According to El-Tayeb, the new constitutional declaration seeks to bring about the greatest degree of consensus and fill the gaps contained in the constitutional document signed in August 2019 in order to bring about a real civil transformation.

The international community intensified its pressure on the Sudanese parties to find solutions to the crisis in light of the presence of a large number of initiatives that have not led to noticeable results so far.

The “troika” group called in a statement last week to speed up the transfer of power to civilians; Noting that getting out of the economic, humanitarian and political crisis in the country can only come through a civilian-led transitional government and a clear and realistic timetable for elections that can put the country on the path to recovery; This will allow the full resumption of international partnerships with Sudan.

The statement said that no government will have credibility unless it is based on a comprehensive political agreement. The statement stressed the importance of the army fulfilling its declared commitment to withdraw from the political scene.

The political arena is full of a number of initiatives that have been put forward collectively and individually during the past nine months. However, according to observers, none of them presented a proposal for a solution based on the street’s vision.

In this context; Journalist Rasha Awad believes that the arena has become filled with initiatives, most of which come within the framework of a strategy aimed at prolonging the current situation and keeping the military in power by flooding the political arena with initiatives from parties supporting the October 25 measures.

Rasha Awad told “Sky News Arabia” that the solution lies in uniting the forces of the street demanding civil authority through a realistic and feasible initiative that takes into account the complexities of the current stage. She refers to what was proposed by a number of the Sudanese Resistance Committees coordinators who are leading the current movement; Considering that it is very similar in its content and touches on important issues that address the aspirations of the street, but it is full of details, which calls for creating a mechanism to unify and formulate it so that it is valid as a document on which the political forces seeking change agree.

It describes the international position, which was summarized in the statement issued on Tuesday by the Troika, as expressing concern about the continued deterioration of the political, economic and security conditions in the country, and indicates the community’s desire to revive the role of the tripartite mechanism composed of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group, which was disrupted for reasons related to its involvement of entities and groups. Either pro-coup or was loyal to the previous regime.

Meanwhile, the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, reiterated the position of the armed forces that they are unwilling to cling to power; He said that they remained for nearly ten months, waiting for the political forces to agree; He denied what the media had recently circulated about the intention of the military component to choose a prime minister. But Alwaleed Ali, the official spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association; He believes that the crisis is not in the civilian agreement, but rather in the environment in which the civilian government, which the military part is talking about, will be established in.

Ali told Sky News Arabia that the street demands full civilian authority and an end to the army’s interference in political and economic affairs; He pointed out that this will not happen in light of the continuation of the current situation and the absence of a logical and real description of the role of the army, which should be limited to securing and protecting the country.