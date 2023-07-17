Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the bombing targeted populated residential areas, which led to widespread destruction in a number of homes and facilities.

During the past ten days, aerial and ground bombardment operations intensified in a number of areas of the capital, especially the southern and western neighborhoods of the cities of Khartoum and Omdurman, which led to more than 60 deaths, including 9 from one family, according to collected data issued by human rights and youth committees in the neighborhoods. The three capital cities, Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North.

Last week, a statement issued by the Emergency Lawyers Committee said that an air strike targeted the neighborhoods of Umbada, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens.

And youth committees in Al-Ashra neighborhood and other neighborhoods south of Khartoum announced that at least 12 people had been killed since Saturday, due to air and artillery bombardment, and more than 15 civilians were also killed in the areas of Khartoum North and East Nile.

Since the start of the war in mid-April, the two parties to the conflict in Sudan, the army and the Rapid Support Forces, have accused each other of bombing civilians, in light of the failure of previous truces to stop the fighting.

The “emergency lawyers” warned of the human cost of the war, which is paid for by unarmed citizens, according to the expression of the statement, which considered that “the use by both sides of the fighting of civilians as human shields and indiscriminate aerial bombardment are war crimes that will lead to the submission of the perpetrators to international justice.”

humanitarian crisis

Millions of Sudanese are suffering from great difficulties in covering daily expenses, which have doubled in many cities of the country, in light of the suspension of the salaries of most employees due to the great damage to the banking system and the halt of production.

Specialists estimated the direct and indirect losses to the Sudanese economy, especially in the industrial and banking sectors, at more than $10 billion so far.

Millions of residents of Khartoum, the five states of Darfur and many other cities of the country live in tragic humanitarian conditions, in light of the continuation of the war for more than 3 months, leaving thousands dead and wounded and about 3 million displaced inside and outside the country, according to United Nations data.

The situation is getting worse in the southern, northern and western outskirts of the capital, where air strikes continue continuously in light of an acute shortage of hospitals and ambulance services.