Internacional did their homework and advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The spot was guaranteed after Colorado beat 9 de Octubre (Ecuador) 5-1, on Tuesday night (24) at Beira Rio, in Porto Alegre.

Undefeated and ranked! ️ In Beira-Rio, the @SCInternacional thrashed the @9deOctubrefc and won the spot in Group E for the round of 16 of CONMEBOL #South American. #GreatConquest pic.twitter.com/G4AaNKkP6w — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) May 25, 2022

With the result, Colorado reached 12 points, guaranteeing the first position of Group E of the continental competition.

At eight minutes, the Brazilian team opened the scoring with Rodrigo Dourado, with a header, after a corner kick by De Pena. But two minutes later the Ecuadorians evened everything out with Caicedo, who headed in after a cross by Mauro da Luz.

Even looking for more victory, Internacional only managed to get back in front in the second half. At three minutes Taison crossed, the ball passed Bruno Mendez and Dourado did not forgive. But tranquility only came in the 20th minute, when Edenilson sent it to the opponent’s area and Orlin Quiñónez scored against it.

At 30 minutes, the duo Taison and Dourado returned to action, with shirt seven sending the steering wheel to score with a header. Seven minutes later, Estevão had time to leave his.

You can take the ball home, Dourado!⚽️⚽️⚽️ Magic night of the colorado steering wheel with three goals. #ColoradoJogaJunto pic.twitter.com/I9DU2UOYVe — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) May 25, 2022

After securing themselves in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, Colorado plays for the Brasileiro, where they take on Atlético-GO in the second (30) at Beira Rio.