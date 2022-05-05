Fluminense defeated Junior Barranquilla (Colombia) 2-1, this Wednesday (4th) at the Maracanã stadium, and remained alive in the fight for a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The match also marked the debut of coach Fernando Diniz, who took over the team in place of Abel Braga.

After the victory, Tricolor das Laranjeiras took the second place in Group H with the same seven points as the Colombian team, which leads the group.

The Fluminense Triumph began to be built early, at four minutes. Yago Felipe took a corner and midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso hit a half-bike to beat goalkeeper Sebastián Viera. Even with the advantage, the Laranjeiras team continued to value possession of the ball and put pressure on the opposing defense (a change in posture adopted by Fernando Diniz).

However, the beginning of the second half was marked by the low rotation of the Brazilian team, which allowed Junior Barranquilla to equalize in the nine minutes with Borja.

With the score equal, Fernando Diniz began to change the pieces of his team, opting for more offensive players, among them the veteran striker Fred. And it was from shirt nine that the pass for Luiz Henrique’s decisive goal came out in the 27th minute.

After the important victory in the South American, Fluminense focuses on the Brazilian, where they face Palmeiras away from home on Sunday (8). Tricolor returns to the field for the continental competition on May 19, when it takes on Unión Santa Fe (Argentina).

