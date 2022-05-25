Atlético-GO made history on Tuesday night (25th), because, even playing at the Casa Blanca stadium (Quito), they got a 1-1 draw with LDU (Ecuador) and guaranteed the classification for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

⚽ Fly, Dragon! THE @ACGOficial tied with @LDU_Oficial by 1-1 in Quito and took the spot in Group F in the round of 16 of CONMEBOL #South American. ⚽ Baralhas scored the Brazilian team’s goal, guaranteed in the dispute for #GreatConquest. pic.twitter.com/lhZN5Hi0k0 — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) May 25, 2022

With this result, Dragão secured the leadership of Group F with 13 points, just ahead of the Ecuadorian team, the only team that had the possibility of taking the place from the Brazilians.

Despite getting the final victory, the team led by coach Jorginho saw LDU open the scoring in the 28th minute of the first half, with a very strong kick from Hoyos. But at halftime, the coach put on the field the one who would score the goal of the classification, Gabriel Baralhas, in the 19th minute of the second half.

After securing themselves in the Sudamericana, Atlético-GO plays for the Brasileiro, where they take on Internacional next Monday (30).