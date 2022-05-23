Suda51 is working on a new gamewhich may be revealed by end of this year. Meanwhile, his Grasshopper Manufacture is working on the ports for the PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles of No More Heroes 3, for now only available on the Nintendo Switch.

The news came in an interview with the YouTube channel NetEase Games, in which Suda51 talked about the future of the studio. Apparently the acquisition by NetEase will not change the underlying philosophy of the development, which will remain free and creative and which also characterizes the new game: “I wonder when will we be able to make the announcement? Maybe towards the end of the year?“

Suda has not ruled out that the announcement may be postponed to next year, although he is eager to show something: “I want to hurry up and show everyone what we are doing.“

Nothing of this new project was seen, but during the video a computer was framed with the image of a Power Ranger. Could the two be related? Impossible to say and frankly it would be quite absurd for a game from a franchise like the Power Ranger one to be revealed in this way. Of course, we’re talking about Suda51, so you can never tell.