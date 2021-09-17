Although the end of No More Heroes III gives rise to a new installment, Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, has reaffirmed that this was travis touchdown’s last adventure, and at the moment he does not intend to develop a fourth title for the series.

In a chat with Nintendo Life, Suda51 was questioned about the end of No More Heroes III and a possible fourth installment, especially considering previous comments from the director, where he indicated that he would return to this world in 10 years. This was what he commented:

“The IP [de No More Heroes] It is mostly from Marvelous, it does not belong to Grasshopper. We are partial owners, but we have a very small percentage so it really is the Marvelous IP. One thing I felt while making those games is that it is time for Grasshopper to turn to another page and we create our own IP, our own stories and games that do not belong to anyone but ourselves and that we have complete control over them. It’s time to say goodbye to Travis. “

While this is sad news for all fans of the series, the possibility remains that by 2031 we will see a new No More Heroes game. Similarly, Suda51 is proud of the work they did with this property. In related topics, the director talks about the possibility of seeing Travis Touchdown in Super Smash Bros.

Via: Nintendo Life