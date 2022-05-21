NetEase Games has brought to the web video interviews dedicated to two of the hottest names who have recently joined the company, namely Goichi “SUDA51” Sudawhich came with the acquisition of Grasshopper ManufactureAnd Toshihiro Nagoshibecame CEO of his own Nagoshi Studio.

Below you can admire the two videos, each with a small transcript of the subject matter.

Goichi Suda interview

Goichi Suda: “To quote someone … ‘I am ecstatic and terrified of being chosen …’ This is more or less how I felt when I started Grasshopper. I used to throw up very small pieces. You know, like … just little bits of vomit sometimes.

“At Grasshopper, our studio has been quite independent for a long time. Now that we have joined the NetEase group, we receive a tremendous amount of support for creating games.

“We recently opened our brand new studio, which we have nicknamed ‘Yabukiri Studio’. ‘Yabukiri’ is the name of a type of grasshopper, and is known as the toughest of the species. So we went by this name.

“One of the unique things about Grasshopper is that I don’t have my own ‘Office of the President’. Everyone is in my field of vision and I am in everyone else’s field of vision… We’ve been doing it this way since the company was founded and I didn’t really want to change it.

“So I started this studio called ‘Grasshopper’ and I think it’s kind of an ideal and ‘complete’ studio. The games we make in this studio… I mean, really cool and all new games, we’ll keep making them, and I think you’ll be really impressed…

“I wonder when we will be able to announce something…? Maybe towards the end of the year? I’m not sure… It could end up being next year, we’ll see how it goes. Anyway, I want to hurry up and show everyone what we’re doing.

“These days, I’ve been working on back-to-back projects and would love to start a second project when the time comes… I want to do something about Grasshopper’s younger staff and have them create games in their new style. First I’d like to start with that, and then see if we can make it to a second and third title. I want to get it right and make it work.

“I can’t wait to show everyone this new version of Grasshopper. We are being reborn. It is almost like changing our skin. Grasshopper has gone through various versions so far, but the latter is dramatically different. I feel like the best thing we can do is keep bringing new games to the world. So keep an eye on what’s coming up.

Toshihiro Nagoshi interview

If you were asked to describe Nagoshi Studio in three words, what would they be?

Toshihiro Nagoshi: “The first word I would say is ‘Globality’. For me, rather than devoting my time to production, I prefer to do things more efficiently. “Speed” would be the second word. But the most important is “Apertura”, which I have also included on our homepage. After all, we are a team working on a game. I believe that communication is essential for a team. That’s why I chose the word “Openness” to emphasize our attitude towards communication “.

How is the partnership with NetEase Games impacting the studio’s vision?

Nagoshi: “From a development point of view, I think we are professionals in console video games, while NetEase has very popular mobile games, or online games to say the least. Their games are very popular with users. So each has some technologies that the other is missing. We can learn something from each other. In the meantime, we will also keep our existing strengths. In terms of technologies and skills, by absorbing and learning, we can improve ourselves. This is the relationship I want.

“Because of COVID-19, I can’t go to China. It is a pity. We are working on different communication methods to exchange our ideas about what we are doing right now. When we encounter problems, if we can communicate with each other, if there is an open section like this to improve both of us, I believe we can maintain a healthy collaboration. And I’ll make this my project ”.

Source: NetEase Games Street Gematsu