Based on some clues gathered from an official team tweet, there is a possibility that Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture are working on a horror game based on Unreal Engine 5although at the moment there is no official news about it.

The information seems to be leaking from the series of documentaries launched online by the team on the history of the studio and on the work carried out, among which a new game in development emerges that has all the air of being a horror, given some of the images shown. As reported by ResetEra, there are actually some clues that allow us to talk about a title of this kind, probably built on Unreal Engine 5.

In the video contained within the tweet we see the team working on 3D models and 2D concepts of what appears to be an enemy boss, or something like that, while flowcharts are visible on a screen that show various choices in terms of weapons. All this leads us to think of a possible return of Shadows of the Damned, a previous title belonging to the horror genre, but it could be something completely new.

Meanwhile, the team recently launched No More Heroes 3 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and you can see the results in our review published just last week. Previously there was also talk of the possibility of a fourth episode of the series, but this could come after this mysterious horror project, if it is confirmed.