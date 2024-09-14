Suda51known for being the founder and CEO of Grasshopper Manufacturing and having conceived and created works such as No More Heroes and its sequelsin a recent interview he expressed his opinion on Metacritic.

For those who don’t know, Metacritic is a website that aggregates reviews of movies, TV series, music albums and video games. What the site does is collect the votes of the reviews dedicated to each product and calculate them with a weighted average.

Goichi Sudareal name of Suda51, was interviewed from Gamesindustry.bizstating that in his opinion developers care too much about scores Metacritic and, therefore, under development they try to create a game that satisfies more or less everyone. Here are his words on the matter:

Everyone pays too much attention and cares too much about Metacritic scores. It’s gotten to the point where there’s almost a fixed formula: if you want to get a high Metacritic score, this is how you have to develop your game. If you have a game that doesn’t fit that formula, that marketability, it loses points on Metacritic. […] The type of games that get the most marketing support are the ones that need to appeal to the widest audience possible. The most unique games don’t really have the same marketability.

Also during the same interview, Suda51 stated that he is not interested in the votes and that his goal is to develop video games that he wants to develop first and foremost, without compromise: