The remaster of 2011 action-adventure Shadows of the Damned is set to release this Halloween.

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced the remaster last year, which will be released across PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It’s a cult-classic demon-shooting game written by Suda 51 (Killer 7) and produced by Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil).

News of the release date – and live pre-orders – was included in a new trailer filled with gore and screams. I’m not joking, you might want headphones for this one.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – Release Date Announcement TrailerWatch on YouTube

The trailer includes some new footage of the remaster, including some of its new costumes.

It also lists various amusing job titles for the team: Mikami, for instance, is Mentor of Masters, Thief of Awards, and Spiritual Guru, among others. Suda 51, meanwhile, is a part-time influencer.

Shadows of the Damned follows lead character Garcia Hotspur, a Mexican demon hunter who visits the City of the Damned to save his girlfriend Paula from the Lord of Demons, Fleming.

It’s all very silly, combining some psychological horror with a punk rock aesthetic – if that wasn’t already abundantly clear from the trailer.

Shadows of the Damned was followed a year later by Lollipop Chainsaw, another Suda 51 action game. That’s also set to receive a remaster, as Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, which will be out in September across PC via Steam, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X/S.