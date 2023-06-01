A new study finds that a chemical formed when we digest sucralose, a widely used sweetener, is “genotoxic,” meaning it breaks down the DNA. The chemical is also found in trace amounts in the sweetener itself, and the discovery raises questions about how the sweetener may be contributing to health problems.

The document ” Toxicological and pharmacokinetic properties of sucralose-6-acetate and its parent sucralose: in vitro screening assays “, was published in the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health.

Sucralose: This is how it can damage DNA

In a previous work by the same research group it was established that several fat-soluble compounds are produced in the intestine after ingestion of the sweetener. One such compound is sucralose-6-acetate.

“Our new work establishes that sucralose-6-acetate is genotoxic,” says Susan Schiffman, study correspondent author and adjunct professor in the joint departments of biomedical engineering at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. . “We also found that trace amounts of s.-6-acetate can be found in the standard sweetener in question, even before it is consumed and metabolised.

“To put this into context, the European Food Safety Authority has a threshold of toxicological concern for all genotoxic substances of 0.15 micrograms per person per day,” Schiffman says. “Our work suggests that trace amounts of sucralose-6-acetate in a single daily sucralose-sweetened beverage exceed that threshold. And that doesn’t even take into account the amount of s-6-acetate produced as metabolites after people consume s.”

For the study, the researchers conducted a series of in vitro experiments by exposing human blood cells to sucralose-6-acetate and monitoring for genotoxicity markers. “In short, we found that s-6-acetate was genotoxic and actually broke down DNA in cells that were exposed to the chemical,” Schiffman says.

The researchers also conducted in vitro tests that exposed human intestinal tissues to sucralose-6-acetate.

“Other studies have found that the sweetener can negatively affect gut health, so we wanted to see what might be happening there,” Schiffman says. “When we exposed sucralose and sucralose-6-acetate to intestinal epithelial tissues, the tissue lining the intestinal wall, we found that both chemicals cause ‘leaky gut’. See also World Cup Qatar 2022: Emanuel Villa disagrees over the possible changes of 'Tata' Martino Basically, they make the gut wall more leaky: The chemicals damage the “tight junctions,” or interfaces, where cells in the gut wall connect to each other. “A leaky gut is problematic, because it means things that normally would be passed out of the body in the faeces are instead passing out of the intestines and being absorbed into the bloodstream”.

The researchers also examined the genetic activity of intestinal cells to see how they responded to the presence of s-6-acetate.

“We found that intestinal cells exposed to sucralose-6-acetate had increased activity in genes related to oxidative stress, inflammation and carcinogenicity,” Schiffman says.

“This work raises a number of concerns about potential health effects associated with sucralose and its metabolites. It’s time to revisit the safety and regulatory status of sucralose, as evidence is mounting that it carries significant risks. If nothing else, I encourage people to avoid products containing sucralose. It’s something you shouldn’t eat.

Sucralose is metabolized in the intestines, producing at least two fat-soluble compounds, according to a recent rat study. The finding differs from studies used to obtain regulatory approval for the s., which reported that the substance was not broken down in the body. The new study also found that the s. itself was found in the fatty tissues of the body.

The researchers, from North Carolina State University and Avazyme Inc., an analytical testing company, used techniques designed to detect both fat- and water-soluble metabolites. This is significant because the industry did not use state-of-the-art techniques targeting the entire suite of fat-soluble metabolites in the studies it submitted to the FDA when applying for FDA approval for sucralose. See also Elections 2022: Mara Lezama promises zero corruption in Quintana Roo

“Our techniques were better suited to extracting and storing fat-soluble metabolites,” says Susan Schiffman, an adjunct professor at NC State and co-author of the recent study. “We were also able to use state-of-the-art analytical techniques to identify those metabolites.

“We found two metabolites in urine and feces during the sucralose administration period,” Schiffman says. “Those metabolites could still be detected in urine 11 days after we stopped giving the s. to the rats, and six days after the s. itself could no longer be detected. This is particularly interesting given that the metabolism studies on which the FDA approval was based reported that the s. ingested has not been metabolised”.

Specifically, the metabolites were acetylated compounds, which are highly lipophilic, meaning they dissolve easily in fat. This means they are more likely to stay in the body. Additionally, the researchers found that sucralose itself was detected in the adipose or fat tissues of the rats two weeks after the rats stopped receiving sucralose. “Based on previous studies, we know that sucralose can be passed on from nursing mothers in their breast milk,” says Schiffman. “And, among other discoveries, we know that sucralose can reduce the abundance of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Our new study shows that the s. it is also creating metabolites that we know little or nothing about their potential health effects.

“As a result, we believe it may be time to review the safety and regulatory status of sucralose,” Schiffman says.

Sucralose is a biologically active compound according to an extensive review published by Taylor & Francis which summarizes the biological properties of sucralose based on hundreds of publications in archival and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Some of the biological effects of the s. described by Schiffman and Rother include: See also Beautify the city of Los Mochis with amapas planting and cleaning

changes in insulin, blood glucose and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) levels,

metabolism of sucralose in the gastrointestinal tract into metabolites whose identity and safety profile are unknown,

induction of cytochrome P450 and P-glycoprotein in the gastrointestinal tract to levels that may limit the bioavailability of therapeutic drugs,

reduction in the number and balance of beneficial bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract,

histopathologic findings in the gastrointestinal tract including lymphocytic infiltrates in the epithelium, epithelial scarring, mild goblet cell depletion, and glandular disorganization in the colon,

decomposition and generation of chloropropanols (a class of potentially toxic compounds) during cooking, e

mutagenic alterations using different types of bioassays

Schiffman and Rother present scientific evidence from numerous laboratories that most of these biological effects occur at sucralose dosages approved for use in the food supply by global health authorities. Overall, the scientific data presented in the review indicate that the s. it has many characteristics in common with other organochlorine compounds such as organochlorine drugs, pesticides, and industrial chemicals. The authors conclude that a careful reevaluation of the safety of sucralose use by the general population, especially special populations such as children, the elderly, nursing mothers, people with diabetes, cancer patients, and people taking more drugs.

For obese adults who don’t use nonnutritive sweeteners (NNS), sucralose affects glycemic and insulin responses to an oral glucose load, according to a study published in Diabetes. Dear.

The researchers found that sucralose ingestion caused significantly greater incremental increases in maximum plasma glucose concentrations and insulin area under the curve, as well as increased peak insulin secretion rate and caused significant decreases in insulin clearance. and insulin sensitivity, compared to the control condition. For active glucagon-like peptide 1, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, glucagon incremental area under the curve, or sensitivity indices of cell response to glucose, there were no significant differences between conditions.