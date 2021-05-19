Sucker Punch, the film directed by Zack Snyder, hit theaters in 2011 and delivered a surreal experience like few other films. However, it was not to the total liking of the critics who considered it sexist and superficial. A decade later, the filmmaker decided to break the silence about it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker noted that Sucker Puch has his own Snyder cut. “That was the first time that I really faced a radical restructuring of a film to be more commercial. There is a director’s version of that film that has not seen the light of day. I’m going to say that out loud. “

As for the critics who branded the film sexist and superficial at its premiere, the director decided to explain the background of his work and what he really tried to capture.

“I wrote the tape with my friend Steve Shibuya. He and I have been talking about this for a long time. You know? People don’t admit it, but in many ways it is a protest, genre film. At the time they asked me ‘Why did you see the girls that way?’ and I always told them ‘I don’t dress them like that, you do.’

“I always saw it as a criticism, in various ways, of popular culture. I think that at the time I was rejected for being the opposite (as a kind of sexist verbiage), but it was fun to do and I still love it ”, concluded the artist.

Sucker Punch – official synopsis

Set in the 1950s. A girl is admitted by her stepfather to a psychiatric institution to have a lobotomy performed. While you wait, your imagination creates an alternate reality that could save you from your dramatic situation. From there, the young woman begins to prepare her escape.