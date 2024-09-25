Speaking to the New York Times, in fact, the development team indicated how many copies has it sold worldwide the open-world action game, marking a sharp increase over previous figures.

During the September 2024 State of Play presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Ghost of Yōtei, a new chapter in the saga of Ghost of Tsushima which takes us several centuries into the future, to a new location with a new character. This obviously doesn’t mean that fans have forgotten Jin Sakai, the protagonist of the first chapter. Not even Sucker Punch – the developer, previously known for the inFamous series – has forgotten him.

Ghost of Tsushima Sales Data

According to shared data, Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. As of July 2022, the game had sold 9.7 million units, so it’s clear that the game has continued to sell at a good pace over the last couple of years.

Let us remember that Ghost of Tsushima was released in July 2020so four years have passed since the original chapter. Then came the DLC, which is not counted in these sales but will certainly have guaranteed some extra earnings. In addition, the work was republished in a Director’s Cut version, that is, a complete version of the extras for PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Surely this version of the game is included in the 13 million units reported by Sucker Punch and certainly the re-release and the arrival on PC helped push sales.

Here is the trailer for Ghost of Yotei.