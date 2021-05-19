Since the success of the Snyder cut of the Justice league of DCEU. Director Zack snyder It has enjoyed a new popularity that it has not had in years.

In fact, it has been such a success that Warner Bros he has considered making more superhero movies like that. Now it is the case of Sucker Punch, which was not very successful at the time. And, its director has stated which has its own Snyder’s cut.

In fact, in the same interview he mentioned that the public misunderstood his work at the time (being a catastrophe at the box office). For him, Sucker Punch It was a ‘protest film‘and that he always sought to criticize popular culture through it. And, we must wait for the director’s cut to fully appreciate this film.

What was Sucker Punch about?

Sucker Punch it was an experiment by the director Zack snyder for making an ‘auteur’ film. This is a fantastic action movie where a young woman whose power allows her to escape from her dark reality to her dream world. In her world, without limitations, she has the freedom to go where she wants. His adventures seek to blur the line between fantasy and reality.

On Sucker Punch, she was locked up against her will in that world. So, she reunites her team with four other girls to escape their dark world. From samurai to snakes, his fights are choreographies to which he has already accustomed us. Despite its premise, it was not well received and now we only have to wait for its fans to make a campaign to release the promised cut by Zack snyder.

