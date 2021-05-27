Sucker Punch, the film directed by Zack Snyder, featured a surreal story packed with action and a great visual spectacle. Despite this, its premiere was not well received and the filmmaker pointed out that he could launch an unpublished version, after the experience with his Justice League cut.

“That was the first time that I really faced a radical restructuring of a film to be more commercial. There is a director’s version of that film that has not seen the light of day. I’m going to say that out loud ”, were his words for Vanity Fair.

After these statements, Jena malone (Rocket) surprised his followers with the tweet #ReleaseTheSnyderPunch. This complements his post on Instagram where he captured a news story about the existence of another Sucker Punch montage that never saw the light.

Sucker Punch underwent several modifications and earned a PG-13 rating that softened much of its content including risqueness. Emily Browning was one of the first to express her dissatisfaction with the theatrical version.

The tape is still a matter of debate for its content. Photo: Warner

“Well, it seems that the MPAA doesn’t like that, that a girl has control over her sexuality, because they live in the Stone Age. I don’t know what the hell is going on, but I have no problem criticizing it openly, ”he told MTV.

Sucker Punch – official synopsis

Set in the 1950s. A girl is admitted by her stepfather to a psychiatric institution to have a lobotomy performed. While you wait, your imagination creates an alternate reality that could save you from your dramatic situation. From there, the young woman begins to prepare her escape.