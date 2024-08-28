George Lima’s (Solidariedade) speech took place in a discussion with André Fernandes (PL) after being called “inexpressive”; watch

Candidates for Mayor of Fortaleza George Lima (Solidariedade), former state deputy, and Andre Fernandes (PL), federal deputy, exchanged barbs in the debate held by the newspaper The People on the night of this Tuesday (27.Aug.2024).

“I’m going to do the same as him: ‘Look, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do this, I’m balanced, but behind my back there’s another person. He attacked me, he messed with the wrong person. Courage, my friend, I have it here. Go to your city, Iguatu, don’t try to be mayor of Fortaleza, no, because here no one is going to eat your balls, no. Suck here to see if milk comes out.”Lima said to Fernandes.

Watch:

🇧🇷 “Suck here to see if milk comes out”, says candidate George Lima (Solidariedade) to André Fernandes (PL) in debate for mayor of Fortaleza.pic.twitter.com/7Fj91wrVXf — Elections on the Agenda (@eleicoesempauta) August 28, 2024

The candidate’s comment came after being called “inexpressive” by the federal deputy, who also said that he would be “at the service of the PT”.

Lima also called Fernandes “arrogant”, “crazy”, “unbalanced” and “little internet dictator”.

André Fernandes was given the right to reply, but used the time to talk about his political career and education.