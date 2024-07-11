The SVR stated that France was preparing to send two thousand soldiers to Ukraine

The French army is concerned about the losses among its fighters in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). According to a document from a resident of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) under the pseudonym Felix, published in the magazine “Razvedchik”, Paris is planning to send soldiers to Ukraine.

The SVR reported that France’s losses exceeded the psychological threshold

According to intelligence, Paris unofficially admits that the country has not seen such losses abroad since the Algerian War in the 20th century. It is noted that the number of losses, as well as the fact of the participation of French troops in the conflict, is carefully concealed.

“The publication of such sensitive data could provoke mass protests. The military leadership also fears discontent among mid-level active officers of the French army,” the report says.

Nevertheless, the resident states, the French contingent is still being prepared to be sent to Ukraine: at the first stage it will consist of about two thousand people.

Macron confirmed plans to send fighters to Ukraine

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was confirming his intention to send French troops to Ukraine.

“Absolutely. As I said, I do not rule out anything, because we are facing someone who does not rule out anything,” he answered the question of whether the Elysee Palace is still considering the deployment of the French army in Ukraine.

Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Studennikov, in turn, stated that France’s participation in military actions in Ukraine will officially make it a party to the conflict. The diplomat noted that the French military “will become legitimate targets” for Russian forces. He expressed hope that the country’s authorities “will have, if not common sense, then at least the instinct for self-preservation.”