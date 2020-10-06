Political equations can be changed in the state after elections According to political experts, the post-election Bihar may look very changed. The LJP has broken up with the NDA and created situations in which many speculations are floating in the air. If the situation is in favor, then BJP can claim the CM post. However, Nitish Kumar, the mastermind of politics, already knows this. This is the reason why the party is taking steps to blow up. There is also speculation that Nitish Kumar has already prepared ‘Plan B’. This strategy is exactly like the situation that arose after the Maharashtra elections, in which Uddhav Thackeray took over as CM.

What new planning is Nitish doing in the changed situation? Actually, Nitish Kumar’s exercise is that his party will perform well in Bihar elections, for this he is taking interest in selecting candidates for each seat. With this, his strategy is that JDU seats should be more than BJP. As expected, the JDU and BJP can field candidates in half the seats in Bihar and if the JDU manages to get more than 80 seats, then in the changed circumstances, the party may find the possibility of forming a government with other parties. It is the main Congress which won 27 seats in the last assembly election.

All eyes will be on the performance of Congress During the last assembly election, the Congress entered the elections in alliance with RJD-JDU in the Grand Alliance. At that time, while JDU and RJD had fielded candidates for 101–101 seats, the Congress had beaten 41 seats. At that time the party won 27 seats. This time the Congress has got 70 seats in the seat-sharing of the Grand Alliance. If the party’s performance remained the same as in the previous elections and this time their seats increase, new political equations may emerge. This can also happen because nothing is permanent in politics and Nitish Kumar has no avoiding Congress.

Can Bihar also have a game like Maharashtra after the election? The BJP has also realized this politics, hence the party does not want to repeat the mistake of Maharashtra. This is the reason that veteran leaders of the party have been continuously advancing the name of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has also praised Nitish Kumar. Earlier this was not the case during the Maharashtra elections. At that time, BJP and Shiv Sena contested the election together, in which Shiv Sena was continuously demanding the post of CM from his party but BJP never agreed to it. After the election results, this screwed up and then Shiv Sena formed a government in support of NCP and Congress apart from BJP and Uddhav Thackeray became CM. BJP is already taking full vigil to avoid these situations.

BJP’s special strategy after LJP takes a different path This is the reason why BJP has given a clear message to the LJP that it cannot ask for votes in the Bihar elections by naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP sources say that the LJP has been told clearly that it will not take BJP’s name in any way in the Bihar elections. This is because both parties are showing different stamina in Bihar. Recently LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that he considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as his leader, so he will ask for votes in his name. After this announcement, Chirag Paswan shared a picture on Twitter in which he is seen with PM Modi.

As the dates of assembly elections in Bihar are getting closer, political developments are also becoming very interesting. Especially after the separation of the LJP in the ruling NDA, the entire equation has changed. The way LJP President Chirag Paswan opened the front against JDU and is now preparing to field candidates, it may increase the party’s difficulties slightly. At the same time, under the changed circumstances, JDU and BJP are now preparing to contest on equal number of seats in the state. In such a situation, it is believed that the results of the upcoming elections are going to be very important for the future of CM Nitish Kumar. It is also being discussed whether there can be a game like Maharashtra after the elections in Bihar?