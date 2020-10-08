IPL 2020 Point Table: Match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) on 7 October in the 13th season (Indian Premier League) of the Indian Premier League. . KKR went on to win by 10 runs and join the top-3 teams in the point table. The defeat has no effect on CSK at the moment and the team remains in fifth position. KKR were all out for 167 runs in 20 overs, batting first against CSK. In response, CSK’s team could score 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The innings was started by KKR in this match by Rahul Tripathi along with Shubman Gill. Tripathi smashed 81 off 51 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Dwayne Bravo from CSK took three, while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. CSK suffered defeat by 10 runs. The most runs from CSK were scored by Shane Watson, who was dismissed for 50 runs off 40 balls. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each.

Team Played matches Live Losers No result Net run rate Points Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 0 +1.488 8 Delhi capitals 5 4 1 0 +1.060 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 3 2 0 +0.002 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 0 -1.355 6 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 -0.371 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 -0.417 4 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 -0.826 4 Kings xi punjab 5 1 4 0 +0.178 2

Orange cap and purple cap update

Talking about the Orange Cap, KL Rahul is the only batsman who has scored more than 300 runs this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. At the same time, in this list, second place is Faf du Plessy of CSK, who has 299 runs in his account. Talking about the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the race with 12 wickets. At number two is Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets.