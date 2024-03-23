In 1994, Kevin Smith reinvented American auteur cinema with a low—practically zero—budget comedy in which the idea of ​​the no future typical of the time, a no future corrosively comic in which existential precariousness—that tormented non-place that embodied, musically and aesthetically, the grunge—, and their ridiculous traps, turned life into a series of minuscule defeats bearable only because the concept of victory did not exist. The film was Clerksand it was written, directed and starred by Smith himself, who during the nineties reflected uncool adolescence like no other and allowed the cinematographic existence of that which, in an infinitely more nuanced and complex way, Josie embodies. , the protagonist of that addictive and essential genius called Such Brave Girls (Filmin).

The mention of Clerks It is not in vain. Kat Sadler, the person who writes and stars Such Brave Girls —hands over direction to Simon Bird (Los tontos) because he expressly asked him to, fascinated by the pilot—, was born in 1994, and, like someone who had traveled back in time from an even more distant era, he brings back the spirit nineties —her character is pure androgyny from a time in which gender, in the feminine, was beginning, fortunately, to blur cinematically—and she infuses it with all the life that she did not have then, when the person who represented characters like Josie was always a man —since they were the ones who wrote and directed—. Yes, you could say that Such Brave Girls adopt the spirit of All families are psychoticby Douglas Coupland, and brutalizes it, clears it of imposture, honesty.

Let's see. Here is the story. Josie (Sadler) and her sister Billie (Lizzie Davidson, i.e. sister real by Sadler herself) live with their mother, Deb (Louise Bradley) in what seems like the outskirts of a British town, yelling at each other about everything. Sadler herself defines them as “three narcissists” trying to coexist, or survive, their own nar and that of the rest. They are surrounded by ridiculously useless men. Nicky, Billie's inconsiderate and cruel supposed boyfriend—she lives by compulsively sending him whatsapps in which he threatens to commit suicide, and even invents characters who have picked up his cell phone when they find his lifeless body; The guy never answers—he's one of them. The other is Dev, the mother's boyfriend – also comically called Deb – a cheapskate with a huge house who only lives for his iPad. And the other is Seb, a incel (involuntarily celibate) desperate.

The exacerbated narcissism of the protagonists, hyperdeveloped in a present in which nothing exists other than the self, is their lifeboat. It seems to protect them from anything but themselves. Each one is her own world, oblivious to the rest, with Deb, the mother, being the only one of those worlds who thinks lightly about the common good, but it is only a material good: the huge house of the boyfriend whom she supports in his extreme mediocrity with the mind placed on the marble floors of the site in question. And here is where Sadler delves deeper – always through comedy, and she herself confesses why – into the existential precariousness that today's world shares with the world. no future of the late 20th century: the fragility of mental health is there, everywhere.

The mother's obsession with keeping Josie out of therapy—which implies, financially—and the desire almost eroticizing of Josie herself to be listened to by someone who understands her, that is, to go to therapy – she believes, Josie, that traumas are what make her attractive, something she demonstrates in her approach to Sid, the waitress she loves. madly falls in love just because she believes she is suffering as much as she does—they are there, in the background, all the time, and they effectively, and brilliantly, define how what keeps them afloat is also their main enemy: that already swollen self. bomb test that is being bombed relentlessly. They look for love, but they don't know what it is and, of course, they don't find it.

The protagonists of 'Such Brave Girls', which can be seen on Filmin.

It has been compared to Such Brave Girls with Fleabag and with Girls and, of course, yes, there is something of both of them—regarding her formal courage and clearing of blind spots regarding the feminine, and her struggle, and also, her confusion, it refers—but the spirit should be added. punk of Derry Girls and a mother-daughter relationship that is completely new in television fiction and in fiction without more. The way in which the mental age of each of them changes depending on the circumstances is a very valuable and real lesson, because in the contemporary – Western – world the adult has ceased to exist as such, it is always an adulterated version of what for a long time time pretended to be, and perhaps even was. Another thing that Sadler reinvents is the idea of ​​the family as equipmenta dysfunctional and self-destructive team, but a team nonetheless.

To all this, we must add the humor that Sadler directly relates to a survival mode. In fact, the series itself was born during the pandemic from a telephone conversation with her sister, yes, Lizzie Davidson, in which Sadler confessed that he had entered a psychiatric hospital, and Lizzie said that she had a credit card debt of more than 20,000 pounds, and the first thing they did was laugh, they laughed a lot, because nothing really made sense, and that made him realize that laughing is the only way he can face “how much the world is scary.” And, of course, then there is the indescribable chemistry between them. Like polar opposites that repel and mortify each other, Josie and Billie, and Deb, the mother, are at the same time home, or the only home they know, impregnated, yes, with the toxic nature of a present in which we are increasingly (neurotically) alone. That said, genius. Honest, brutal, hilarious, and highly addictive.

