Tale e Quale Show 2023, who is the Morgan impersonator and fourth judge, 20 October

Who is Morgan’s impersonator this evening, October 20, at Tale e Quale Show 2023? Who is the comedian who imitates Morgan and acts as the fourth judge? We’ll tell you straight away: it’s Leonardo Fiaschi, one of the best imitators around. Born in Livorno in 1985, he is also an actor and singer. On his website we read: “An artistic figure capable of changing his colors and shades very quickly. A talent which, as the biographies of the best entertainers tell us, can already be perceived in school, thanks to the perfect imitations of teachers and classmates. That exciting and unexpected daily verification of his own comedy convinced him to enroll at the Vertigo Cultural Center in Livorno, to emerge with an actor’s diploma. His innate ability to grasp “the detail that is needed” to draw the effective catchphrase of a humorous idea, already outlines the personality of the classy performer. There is in him the continuous search for both expressive and interpretative recognisability, in a sort of challenge with himself in the territory of constant experimentation: in short, the intention to build an original and complete profile on a professional level”.

And again: “He decided to attend the dubbing course at the National Film Academy in Bologna, where he acquired greater awareness of an uncommon vocal flexibility. It is irrefutable that a good imitator is born from the happy encounter of an elastic larynx with a serial observer, who aspires to replace his “victim” when he deems it appropriate… It was the radio that marked its beginnings, with the program The Charge of R101, on R101, the channel that still hosts him, with La Banda di R101, successfully proposing daily skits. In 2013 he presented himself on Italia’s Got Talent, in front of the triumvirate Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, hosted by Belen Rodriguez, to subsequently arrive at Colorado, presented by Paolo Ruffini, initially with some occasional participations, then as a guest fixed”.

“In 2016 he took part in Tale e Quale Show, hosted by Carlo Conti, and then got involved in the Leonardo Fiaschi Show, an autobiographical theater show, followed by his theatrical comedy L’altraface dell’opera. He returns to TV in 2017, as a regular guest on Domenica In and immediately afterwards in the Diletta Gol program on DAZN, with Diletta Leotta. At the beginning of 2020, he leaves for what should be a long theatrical tour with the hilarious Italian comedy Due botte a week, alongside Marco Marzocca and Stefano Sarcinelli, abruptly interrupted by the Covid emergency during the Sicilian stages. During the lockdown period, the stimulating collaboration with Striscia la Notizia resumes, and is currently still ongoing. In March 2021 he was a guest on the show He’s worse than me, on Rai3, with Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini”. Today he returns to Tale e Quale Show as an impersonator of Morgan, the fourth judge of this episode.