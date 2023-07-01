Tali e quali show 2023, standings: the qualifiers for the final, 30 June (repeat)

What is the ranking of Tali e quali show 2023, and the related qualifiers for the final, today, Friday 30 June 2023? This is the repeat of the second episode of the show aired this winter, so we can already give you tonight’s final ranking with the winners. At the end of the episode Carlo Conti announced the two qualifiers for the final (scheduled for February 4) and released the ranking of the episode. To access the final were Massimo Ronzawinner of the episode, e Roberto Romanelli.

CLASSIFICATION

Massimo Ronza as Fausto Leali (64 points) Roberto Romanelli as Ivan Graziani (61 points) Michele Carovano as Vasco Rossi (57 points) Maklin as Celia Cruz (53 points) Matteo Casali as Jovanotti (45 points) Guya Canino as Elisa (43 points) The Sticky Fingers as the Rolling Stones (42 points) Carola Negro as Noemi (40 points) Thomas Ventresca as Michele Bravi (40 points) Tita Savarese as Cristina D’Avena (30 points)

How does it work

In the first four episodes there will be eleven unknown characters who will perform by imitating different singers. All will be judged by the panel of talent jurors: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The judges will then choose the best two of each episode who will thus win the right to access the final: the fifth episode of Tali e quali. The best 8 will therefore enter the final, joined by Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni who will find themselves among the ‘nip’ for an evening due to performances that have not met with great success. The program also provides for the presence of a fourth juror (even a fifth for the first). The judge will always be “different” as happened for Such and what show. Of the imitations as such to the originals.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the ranking (and qualified for the final) of Tali e quali show 2023, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.25 in reruns on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on-demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.