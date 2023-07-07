Such and which shows 2023: previews (judges, competitors, guests and imitations) of the third episode repeated on Rai 1, 7 July

This evening, Friday 7 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Tali e quali show 2023 will be broadcast again, the nip version of Tale e quali show conducted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi on the jury, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. This is the third edition, aired for the first time this winter and now re-proposed in the summer, which will see five episodes for as many prime time evenings. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the first four episodes there will be eleven unknown characters who will perform by imitating different singers. All will be judged by the panel of talent jurors: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The judges will then choose the best two of each episode who will thus win the right to access the final: the fifth episode of Tali e quali. The best 8 will therefore enter the final, to which the top two finishers of the 2022 edition of this musical show will add up. Also in the cast are Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni who will find themselves among the ‘nips’ due to performances that have not met with great success. The program also provides for the presence of a fourth juror (even a fifth for the first). The judge will always be “different” as happened for Such and what show. Nino Frassica will be there tonight.

These are the imitations that we will see tonight, July 7, at Tali e quali 2023: Cher, the Kessler twins, Eros Ramazzotti, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Jackson, Dargen D’Amico, Achille Lauro, Laura Pausini, The Puppini Sisters, Lady Gaga and the Poohs .

Streaming and TV

Where to see Such and such show 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Friday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.