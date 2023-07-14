Such and which shows 2023: previews (judges, competitors, guests and imitations) of the fourth episode repeated on Rai 1, 14 July

This evening, Friday 14 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of Tali e quali show 2023 will be broadcast again, the nip version of Tale e quali show conducted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi on the jury, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. This is the third edition, aired for the first time this winter and now re-proposed in the summer, which will see five episodes for as many prime time evenings. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the first four episodes there will be eleven unknown characters who will perform by imitating different singers. All will be judged by the panel of talent jurors: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The judges will then choose the best two of each episode who will thus win the right to access the final: the fifth episode of Tali e quali. The best 8 will therefore enter the final, to which the top two finishers of the 2022 edition of this musical show will add up. Also in the cast are Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni who will find themselves among the ‘nips’ due to performances that have not met with great success. The program also provides for the presence of a fourth juror. The judge will be, as happened for Tale and which show, always “different”. Renzo Arbore will be there tonight. To impersonate him will be the good imitator Claudio Lauretta.

These are the imitations that we will see tonight, July 14, at Tali e quali 2023: Mahmood, the Maneskin, Barbra Streisand, Piero Pelù, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Francesca Michielin, Joe Cocker, Alberto Camerini, Ana Mena, J-Ax and Fedez .

Streaming and TV

Where to see Such and such show 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.