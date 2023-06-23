Such and such as 2023: how many episodes, duration and when the show ends in rerun

How many episodes are planned for Tali e quali 2023, the rerun of the edition of the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1 broadcast this winter? We tell you right away: five episodes will be aired in all. All on Friday evening in rerun. The first on June 23, 2023; the latest on July 21, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: there may be some changes):

First episode: 23 June 2023

Second episode: 30 June 2023

Third episode: 7 July 2023

Fourth episode: 14 July 2023

Fifth episode: 21 July 2023

Duration

How long is (duration) each episode of Such and which 2023? The airing is scheduled on Rai 1 from 21.25 to 23.55. The total duration (including advertising breaks) of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Tali and which show 2023, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on-demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.