Such and Which Sanremo: previews and imitations of the first episode

This evening, Saturday 18 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the first episode of Tale and Which Sanremo will be broadcast, a special in two episodes which will be a real tribute to the great artists who have made the history of the kermesse singing that just a few days ago saw the closure of the 73rd edition. At the management, of course, Carlo Conti. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

What is the cast (competitors) of the first episode of Tale and Which Sanremo broadcast on Rai 1? The variety will see 13 artists on the stage of the ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ television studios in Rome who, in the name of fun and skill, will have to imitate in all respects some of the singers who performed at the Sanremo Festival. Obviously interpreting those songs that have made the history of the Festival over the years. But let’s see together the list of competitors:

Rosalinda Cannavò

Bianca Guaccero

Valeria Marini

Stephanie Orlando

Dawn Parietti

Valentine Persia

Paul Conticini

Andrea Dianetti

Pier Paolo Pretelli

Gilles Rocca

Valerio Scanu

Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tale and Which Sanremo 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.