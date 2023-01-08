Antonino Spadaccino, the latest winner of the Rai 1 program hosted by Carlo Conti, spoke about himself in Verissimo’s studio, speaking without filters about his sexual orientation and his love life. After a painful disappointment in love, the singer has revealed that he is in love again, but there is a considerable obstacle!

Fresh winner of Such and Which Showthe Rai 1 program by Carlo Conti where talent is placed at the service of imitations of the great stars of Italian and international music, Antonino Spadaccino it was told in the study of Very true. Starting from his debut in Amici’s talent show, up to today, the singer has opened his heart, making a revelation unexpected.

First of all, Antonino Spadaccino pointed out how, after the victory to Friends, he found himself having to deal with a media and recording system that offered singers who were “perfect, packaged, laminated pop stars”. For this he suffered bodyshaming, as well as being criticized for his sexual orientation: “For me it has never been a sensational thing, to cause a sensation”, specified Antonino, recounting that he has always been accepted by his family without even needing to do coming out.

Antonino Spadaccino is in love

And so, here comes the time for confessions about private life. Antonino Spadaccino he confessed to Silvia Toffanin that he had lived with a partner for three years, but theirs love story it ended very badly:

I have been very bad. I had heart in a thousand pieces. I went into analysis and I’m not ashamed to say it.

To this day, there is another person in her heart. The singer, However, he revealed that at the moment this man, of which he is fell in love. he is busy, indeed, he is married with a woman: