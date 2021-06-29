Who will join Carlo Conti’s team at which and which show? To reveal the names of the first six sure imitators ”is Tv smiles and songs, which confirms some rumors circulated in recent weeks and proposes new names. Here are the first competitors of the Rai 1 show.

Carlo Conti has chosen his first six imitators who will participate in the next edition of his Such and what show. The names of the protagonists of the broadcast have been chasing each other for weeks and will return during the next television season broadcast on Rai 1. But to these first six names, others will be added: the castings, therefore, are only at the beginning and will certainly reserve other new ones and big surprises.

The first six imitators of Tale and which show

It has been rumored for some time that Stefania Orlando, presenter, singer and former competitor of the Big Brother VIP, where she ranked third, is one of the contestants on the prime-time show of the state TV’s flagship network. Confirmed! TV smiles and songs, on newsstands from today, Tuesday 29 June 2021, gives its name among the certainties of the new edition of the transmission.

Next to her, a former roommate of hers, Pierpaolo Pretelli, former velino of Strip the news and currently engaged to Giulia Salemi. The former Vippone had demonstrated several times, once he left the most spied house in Italy, that he dreamed of being part of the Carlo Conti show. And he was satisfied.

Federica Nargi at the court of Carlo Conti

For a beautiful one, a beautiful one could certainly not be missing: here is the splendid one ex tissue paper to strip the news Federica Nargi, for many years now the companion of Alessandro Matri and mother of two beautiful girls. For her an adventure that could therefore bring her back to occupy a prominent position on the small screen, from which she has actually been missing for some time.

Bomb name is to Alba Parietti: the columnist loves challenges and never backs down. Here, then, is his chance to show off again and also show qualities that perhaps many do not yet know.

The fifth name is that of Ciro Priello, that in recent weeks we are seeing on Rai one together with his group, i The Jackal, while commenting on the football matches of the European 2020. Last name of course is that of Deborah Johnson, singer and daughter of the great Wess, who passed away in 2009.

Tale’s jury and which one confirmed?

The Mondadori television weekly leaves some doubts open about the jury, which in the last edition was composed of Giorgio Panariello, Vincenzo Salemme and Loretta Goggi. Will it be fully confirmed or will there be new entries? For this we just have to wait for some other news