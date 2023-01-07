Such and which show 2023: the previews (judges, guests and imitations) of the first episode

This evening, Saturday 7 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the first episode of Tali e quali show 2023 will be broadcast, the nip version of Tale e quali show conducted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi and Giorgio Panariello on the jury and Cristiano Malgioglio. This is the third edition which will see five episodes for as many prime time evenings. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the first four episodes there will be ten unknown characters who will perform by imitating different singers. All will be judged by the panel of talent jurors: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The judges will then choose the best two of each episode who will thus win the right to access the final: the fifth episode of Tali e quali. The best 8 will therefore enter the final, to which the top two finishers of the 2022 edition of this musical show will add up. Also in the cast are Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni who will find themselves among the ‘nips’ due to performances that have not met with great success. The program also provides for the presence of a fourth juror (even a fifth for the first). The judge will always be “different” as happened for Such and what show. Of the imitations as such to the originals.

In fact, in addition to the presence in the theater of “such and such” to Adriano Celentano, tonight there will also be the beautiful and talented Alessia Marcuzzi who will do the dutiful advertisement of his new variety Boomerissima, leaving next week, for four very long and interminable weeks.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Such and such show 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.