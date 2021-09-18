Such and What show kicked off last night. Among the competitors of this new edition there is also Pierpaolo Pretelli, the former competitor of Big Brother Vip 5, romantically linked to Giulia Salemi. Although the two were distant, the Italian-Persian influencer did not fail to support her boyfriend!

Great evening for Pierpaolo Pretelli And Giulia Salemi. Both, in fact, have been engaged in the new work projects they are carrying out: Pretelli is one of the new competitors of Such and Which Show, the program led by Carlo Conti which started last night, while Salemi is busy with the GF Vip Party, paired with Gaia Zorzi.

On the debut evening of Pierpaolo Pretelli to As such Show, therefore, Giulia Salemi he couldn’t be behind the scenes of the broadcast. Even from a distance, however, the Italian-Persian influencer wanted to send a message of support to her boyfriend, engaged in the role of Ricky Martin.

Such and such: Pretelli calls the Salemi

Shortly before going on the air, in fact, Pierpaolo Pretelli And Giulia Salemi they made a quick video call. Tale and Which’s competitor was still sitting in the hair and makeup, with all the operators trying to make him look as similar to Ricky Martin as possible. There Salemi, then, he had a small preview of the performance: “This time I didn’t spoiler “, he pointed out, posting the photo only after the evening.

For Giulia Salemi, however, the shot taken during the video call was also an opportunity for a few sweet words towards her boyfriend:

“My Ricky Martin tonight. You’ve been very good! Super proud of you, we all are !! And it was only the first performance. Even from a distance, always with you “.

Giulia Salemi confirms herself as the first ever fan of Pierpaolo Pretelli: even if the work commitments did not lead her to be able to be in the studio, the influencer was still there for her boyfriend. An evening to remember for both, thanks to the professional successes achieved.