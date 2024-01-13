Tali and Quali 2024, who is the imitator of Maria De Filippi and fourth judge

Who is the impersonator and fourth judge of the first episode of Tali e Quali 2024, the nip version of Carlo Conti's show, broadcast on January 13, 2024? At the jury table sits Maria De Filippi “as is”. This is not the presenter of You've Got Mail Really, but the very good imitator Vincenzo De Lucia. We have already seen him in many other Rai programs such as Tonight everything is possible and Belve or guest on Domenica In. His peculiarity is that of knowing how to interpret the great women of TV, such as Barbara D'Urso, Mara Venier or Francesca Fagnani.

Career and private life

Born in 1987, Neapolitan, Vincenzo De Lucia is a professional comedian and impersonator. His peculiarity is that of playing female characters of which he captures and reinterprets physical, expressive and vocal details in an extraordinary way. Among his most successful imitations are those of Ornella Vanoni, Barbara d'Urso, Mara Venier, Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo, Gina Lollobrigida, Franca Leosini, Milena Gabanelli and, indeed, Maria De Filippi. Before gaining popularity on TV, Vincenzo De Lucia had a long theatrical apprenticeship behind him, during which he honed his skills as an imitator which in 2009 earned him the “Alighiero Noschese Award”, in honor of the king of imitators, as the best transformer from Campania.

In 2010 he was in the cast of “Marialuna…a life all uphill!” broadcast on Rai for the “Palcoscenico” programme. The musical work directed by Maestro Pino De Maio is a cross-section that tells the stories of the children from the Nisida juvenile prison, with them as actors. In 2013 Vincenzo De Lucia was in “Komikamente”, a comedy show hosted by Michele Caputo, broadcast from the Diana Theater on the regional broadcasters Piuenne, Televomero, Canale 21. A year later he entered the stable company of the Teatro Sannazaro in Naples, a historic Neapolitan company once directed by Nino Taranto and Luisa Conte. But it is with the show “Zia Mara Celebration”, entirely dedicated to Mara Venier, that she begins to gain popularity far from her hometown.

The public success also began thanks to Vladimir Luxuria, who brought it to the stage of the Gay Village between 2015 and 2018. She achieved maximum popularity thanks to Mara Venier who often invited him to her Domenica In, in particular for her imitation of Barbara d'Urso. Stefano De Martino chooses him both for Made in Sud and subsequently for Tonight everything is possible. He was recently in the cast of Belve. Very reserved about his private life, we don't know whether Vincenzo De Lucia is engaged or not. On Instagram it is followed by over 80 thousand people.