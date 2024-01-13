Such and such 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode of the show, 13 January

Tonight, 13 January 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Tali e quali show 2024 will be broadcast, the new edition of the nip version of Tale e quali show hosted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi, Giorgio on the jury Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The protagonists in each episode are 10 ordinary people who will be just like famous singers. Where to see Tali e quali 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1 for four new episodes starting from 13 January 2024. On the jury: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio and… a fourth judge per episode' which one and which one' to the original.

Such and such 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on-demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Tali e quali 2024, the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1? In total, four episodes will be broadcast. The first on January 13, 2024, the last on February 3. Here is the complete schedule: