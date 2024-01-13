Such and such 2024: previews (judges, competitors, guests and imitations) of the first episode, 13 January

This evening, 13 January 2024, the first episode of Tali e Quali 2024, the new edition of the “nip” version of Tale e Quale Show, will be broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time. Carlo Conti is in charge. The protagonists in each episode are 10 ordinary people who will be just like famous singers. On the jury: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio and… a fourth judge in an 'which and which' episode of the original. Let's find out all the previews for tonight.

Previews, judges, imitations, competitors

The management is obviously entrusted to Carlo Conti. And then the highly tested jury, made up of Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgioglio plus a fourth judge who, surprisingly, changes from episode to episode. For the first episode the fourth judge is Maria De Filippi, in the meantime busy on Canale 5 with the new edition of You've Got Mail. Of course it won't be the real Maria De Filippi in the studio, but someone just like her. The very talented Vincenzo De Lucia imitates her.

The cast is made up of 10 non-famous contestants. The format in fact involves a competition between ordinary individuals, non-professionals and strangers to the world of entertainment, selected through amateur videos of their imitations sent to the program's editorial staff. Each participant undertakes the imitation of famous figures from the world of music, performing live reinterpretations of their songs.

At the end of the performances of each episode, the judges give their votes, with a score of five to fifteen. Furthermore, each contestant must assign five points to one of the participants or to himself, adding them to the jury's votes and thus determining the ranking of the episode. In the second phase of the fourth and final episode, the first place winners from the previous evenings, plus the first place winner from the last one, compete again for the final vote, which decides the champion of this edition.

How many episodes

We have seen the cast and judges of Tali and Quali 2024, but how many episodes are planned? Four episodes in total, every Saturday evening on Rai 1, starting from January 13th. Here is the complete schedule:

First episode: January 13, 2024

Second episode: January 20, 2024

Third episode: January 27, 2024

Fourth episode: February 3, 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tali and which 2024 shows on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.