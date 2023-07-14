Such and such 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode in rerun of the show

Tonight, Friday 14 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of Tali e quali show 2023 will be broadcast again, the nip version of Tale e quali show hosted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. This is the third edition, already broadcast this winter, which will see five episodes for as many prime time evenings. Where to see Such and Which 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Friday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1 in reruns for five episodes starting from 23 June 2023. This is the edition already broadcast this winter and now re-proposed in these hot summer weeks .

Such and such 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on-demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Tali e quali 2023, the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1? In all, five episodes will be aired. The first on June 23, 2023; the latest on July 21, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: there may be some changes):